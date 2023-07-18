SkillOnNet bolsters video bingo content with FBMDS deal

FBMDS’ video bingo content is popular in Latam, Spain and Portugal.

Press release.- Global entertainment brand SkillOnNet has announced a content partnership with Malta-based online gaming technology provider FBMDS. The agreement will see the integration of FBMDS’ portfolio of games into SkillOnNet’s award-winning platform.

After 20 years of serving the land-based casino market, FBMDS has built a strong portfolio of 70-plus digital games, including high-quality video bingo, slots, crash games and table games.

SkillOnNet believes that FBMDS’ video bingo products will help fortify its offerings in the Latam, Spanish, and Portuguese markets, where such games are immensely popular. FBMDS’ 38 video bingo portfolio includes titles such as Power Pick Lotto™, Rock Star Bingo™, Maya Bingo™ or Catch the Gold™, and is easily tailorable to target different markets.

With licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions around the world, SkillOnNet has been making huge inroads into the fast-growing Latam countries through its Spanish-language brand, PlayUZU, and Portuguese brand, BacanaPlay, which are already household names in Spain and Portugal, respectively.

Meanwhile, SkillOnNet’s online platform enables other operator brands to reach new markets by offering customizable, localized casino solutions with complete stability, scalability, and fast deployment.

Jani Kontturi, Head of Games at SkillOnNet, said: “When engaging with new markets, it’s not only vital to offer a localized game portfolio but also to offer best-in-class versions of those games. FBMDS’ content is hugely impressive, not just its video bingo selection but also its slots, table games, and crash games, too. It’s the kind of content that can give an operator a real advantage when entering a new region”.

Roberto Reggianini, CEO at FBMDS said: “It is an honor to partner with a major player in the online gaming space such as SkillOnNet. At FBMDS, we intend to create memorable gaming experiences for the players by providing localized and innovative online casino games. We believe this deal reinforces our goal by making our content to new audiences craving for titles that can bring new emotions to their gaming sessions”.

See also: FBMDS and Vai de Bet are dancing partners on a Saint John’s celebration featuring Bailão Junino and Gustavo Lima