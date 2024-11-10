SiGMA Europe 2024 kicks off with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho

Betify Management said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Ronaldinho to SiGMA Europe 2024 as our ambassador.”

Press release.- Ronaldinho de Assis Moreira, a Brazilian former professional footballer, will attend SiGMA Europe as a Betify ambassador on November 12th.

Accompanied by the Betify team, the sporting legend will arrive at the MMH by boat following a tour of Malta’s iconic 3 cities – Birgu, Senglea and Cospicua. He´ll then stop by the Betify boot for a series of interviews.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, O Bruxo (The Wizard), as he is popularly known, is the only player ever to have won a World Cup, a Copa América, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores and a Ballon d’Or. At club level, he is best known for playing for F.C. Barcelona (2003-2008). In 2009, he was voted “World Player of the Decade 2000s”, ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to SiGMA News, Betify Management said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Ronaldinho to SiGMA Europe 2024 as our ambassador. His unparalleled achievements on the football field and his global appeal embody the spirit of excellence that Betify stands for. As a brand, we are committed to bringing together top-tier talent and industry innovation, and Ronaldinho’s presence at this prestigious event marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey to connect with our audience on a deeper level.”

