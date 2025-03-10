SiGMA Africa 2025: 1xBet hosts a party for its partners in Cape Town 

The company will hold the “Art of Money” event on March 11.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet will hold a unique party in the style of pop-art luxury, as part of SiGMA Africa 2025. The ART OF MONEY will run under the motto “A place where art and excitement meet” this Tuesday, March 11, in one of the best locations in Cape Town, Rooftop of Bree.

The company stated that the ART OF MONEY event will become a symbiosis of art and excitement. This evening will bring together leaders, visionaries, and those who are already creating the future of the igaming industry today. The party will be ideal for casual communication and expanding professional networking.

Neon installations, graffiti by leading artists, and fiery DJ sets will create a unique vibe of audacity and glamour. The company stated: “The Rooftop of Bree’s walls have never seen anything like this. The event will have several themed photo zones symbolizing wealth and excitement.”

The party will feature various activities: darts, 1X cash booths, and master classes. The right tone for the celebration will be arranged by musical accompaniment. DJ sets and favorite hits performed by cover bands will create an unforgettable atmosphere. 1xBet said: “After fiery dancing, you can relax in the lounge area or get a boost of drive at the bar. Bartenders will put on a real show and prepare a cocktail of bright emotions for guests.”

The celebration will culminate in an auction of unique prizes that guests can buy for the currency earned during the party. The lucky ones will receive brand-new iPhones and AirPods. “No one will leave the event empty-handed – at the end of the evening, everyone will get cool gifts!”, the company concluded.