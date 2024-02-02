Sergio Gabriel Longo: “BetConstruct is preparing for ICE London 2024 with great enthusiasm and anticipation”

Sergio Gabriel Longo, regional director – Uruguay at BetConstruct, provides details about the products that BetConstruct will showcase at ICE London 2024 and reveals the company’s plans for the LatAm market.

Exclusive interview.- With ten years of presence at ICE London, BetConstruct is preparing for what will be the last edition in the British city with enthusiasm and a great variety of novelties to present.

In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Sergio Gabriel Longo, regional director – Uruguay at BetConstruct, reviews the company’s objectives for one of the most important events of the gaming industry and also shares insights into the company’s ambitious objectives for the Latin American market in 2024.

What are the main objectives that BetConstruct has for 2024?

BetConstruct has several objectives for the LatAm market in 2024. Our commitment is always to innovation and the development of solutions that adapt to the region’s specific needs. We see LatAm as an attractive market that offers much room for innovation.

Our flexible structure and new solutions will help you discover new visions for the business. We are also accompanying the regulation process in all LatAm countries from a local strategy, being close to its clients, with local offices and local employees and collaborators to adjust our offer to each country and region in the best possible way.

How is the company preparing for ICE London 2024 and what are the expectations for the exhibition?

BetConstruct has been present at ICE London for ten years, showing excellence and innovation. In this edition we plan to celebrate their decade-long achievements and present the vision behind their revolutionary solutions.

BetConstruct will present its innovative “Dream Package” at ICE London 2024. This comprehensive solution combines BetConstruct’s popular products, creating a special package for the market.

We will also present the “It’s Your Dream” concept at ICE London 2024, showcasing our ability to integrate various gaming services into one smart, easy-to-use offering, where dreams are imagined and turned into success. In addition to its proven offerings, the company will demonstrate a series of innovative products that merge the realms of igaming and cryptocurrency.

The Multi-Wallet solution allows you to manage several crypto and fiat wallets from one account to custom tokens developed in Bahamut. Among the highlights is the cryptocurrency platform with all the characteristic attributes of BetConstruct’s igaming solution, offering multiple cryptocurrency integrations and game collections.

The company will also showcase BetChain, its Crypto-oriented front-end platform aimed at setting up, updating and offering personalized experiences.

As a leading technology and service provider with an unwavering reputation, the company will also showcase its ever-expanding sportsbook covering more than 120 types of sports, the powerful Casino Suite and the B.F.T.H.-winning games. Arena Best FTN Game Awards, upcoming initiative Ortakh, and B.F.T.H. Arena’24 details.

Finally, one of the main focuses will be on the innovative Dream Package. This all-in-one solution seamlessly combines the popular BetConstruct products and creates the ultimate package for e-commerce businesses.

What can be expected from this last edition of the expo in London?

BetConstruct is preparing for ICE London 2024 with great enthusiasm and anticipation, as it is one of the industry’s most essential and prestigious events. From this latest edition of the London expo, you can expect a comprehensive gaming experience covering all gaming sectors and verticals, from online to in-person, from sports to social.

In addition, you can expect an agenda of conferences and side events that will address relevant and current topics, such as regulation, social responsibility, innovation, diversity and inclusion.

What are the main challenges that the industry will face this year?

The main challenges that the industry will face this year are adaptation to regulatory changes in different markets, the protection of vulnerable players, competition to attract and retain customers, and the incorporation of new technologies and gaming modalities.

How does BetConstruct look to keep growing in the LatAm market?

BetConstruct plans to continue growing in the Latin American market by expanding its presence and offer in countries that already have regulation of online gambling, such as Colombia, Peru and Argentina; the exploration of new opportunities in countries that are in the process of regulating or updating their legislation, such as Brazil, Uruguay and Chile, and the adaptation of their products and services to the characteristics and preferences of each market, taking into account cultural, social aspects and economical.

We will attend the events in Mexico as it is an exciting market for our company and the Caribbean and Puerto Rico markets. We have two offices with local collaborators in Lima and Montevideo and are working to open our office in Brazil.

The entire LatAm region is going through changes and transformations in its regulation. Do you follow these processes closely? Do you think that other countries will start to update their legislation just like Brazil did recently?

BetConstruct closely follows these processes of changes and transformations in the regulation of the Latam region since it considers them fundamental for the development and growth of the industry.

BetConstruct believes other countries will begin to update their legislation as Brazil did recently or Peru, following the example of Colombia, the first country to regulate online gambling in the region. BetConstruct supports and collaborates with local authorities and organizations to contribute to the establishment of transparent, fair, and safe regulatory frameworks.

What are the main goals that the company has set for this year?

The main objectives that the company has set for this year are to maintain and improve the quality and innovation of its products and services, offering comprehensive and personalized solutions for each client; strengthen and expand its network of partners and collaborators; seek strategic and synergistic alliances with other companies and organizations in the sector; and encourage and promote social and environmental responsibility, adopting measures to protect vulnerable players, comply with quality and safety standards, and contribute to the sustainable and responsible development of the industry.