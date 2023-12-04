Seminole Tribe to launch sports betting in Florida on December 7

The tribe will also launch craps and roulette at all six Seminole Casinos.

US.- Retail sports betting, craps, and roulette are to debut at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and five other Seminole Casinos on December 7. The new gambling options were granted to the Seminole under a compact the tribe agreed to with the state in 2021. The agreement included the rights to run statewide online sports betting sites, which was challenged in the courts and continues to be fought over. The US Supreme Court has declined to pause the arrangement any longer.

Attending the opening events will be Sofia Vergara, Jon Bon Jovi, Tiësto, Heather Graham, DJ Khaled, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Mike Tyson, Dwyane Wade, Bobbi Althoff, Sarah Hyland, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Prince Royce, Willy Chirino, Max Weinberg, Xandra, Blaise Matuidi and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models such as Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Jena Sims, Nicole English and Christen Harper.

Celebrity guests will participate in the first roll of the craps dice, the first spin of the roulette wheel and the first retail sports bet at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood also plans events for several days.

Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. said: “The Seminole Tribe of Florida is proud to point to a new era in Florida gaming with the unveiling of our new casino games. With the addition of craps, roulette and sports betting, we now offer a full complement of casino games and we join the ranks of leading casinos around the world.”

Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen added: “The entertainment, travel and tourism industries, and many more, will see positive economic impact caused by the new casino games. They will increase tourism to Florida and boost employment not only at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, but also at businesses in the areas surrounding this casino complex and others operated by Seminole Gaming throughout Florida.”