Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa to host poker event

The resort has announced its second annual Signature Poker Series.

US.- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa has announced its second annual Signature Poker Series. The event will take place from September 11 to October 1.

The Series begins with a No Limit Hold’em $400 buy-in featuring a $250,000 guarantee on September 11. The championship will take place September 26 through October 1, with a $2,500 buy-in and a $500,000 guarantee. Other events will include No Limit Hold’em tournaments and events for senior players.

See also: US Supreme Court rejects attempt to block online sports betting in Florida

Next month, Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati, Ohio, will host the Moneymaker Tour. The event will take place from September 17 to 30. Last year, 788 players participated in the $1,500 Main Event, including creator of the Tour Chris Moneymaker and World Series of Poker champion Joseph McKeehen.