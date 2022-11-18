Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa donates $750,000 to charity

The casino has made donations to seventy-five Tampa Bay charities.

US.- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has donated $750,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities to mark National Philanthropy Day. Seventy-five area charities received $10,000 each during a reception at the Gold Elvis Piano.

Steve Bonner, president of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa said: “The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community.

“To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years.”

The casino offers nearly 5,000 slot machines, 179 table games, a poker room featuring 46 tables, and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, and Cipresso.