Seminole Casino Coconut Creek holds charity poker tournament

The event in Florida raised money with military veterans organisation Irreverent Warriors.

US.- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Florida hosted a charity poker tournament with Irreverent Warriors, a military veterans organisation, raising more than $35,000. The tournament hosted 224 players and featured $10,000 in prizes.

Coconut Creek mayor Joshua Rydell, commissioner Randy Strauss, former University of Florida running back Eric Rhett, Bonefish Mac’s owner Chuck McLaughlin, former Miami Dolphins linebacker and owner of Bru’s Room Sports Grill, Bob “Bru” Brudzinski, local artist Dennis Friel, and Florida Panthers announcer Randy Moeller took part in the event.

Larry Buck, president of Seminole Casino Coconut Creek said: “It was our honor to partner with Irreverent Warriors for this tournament. Irreverent Warriors is a terrific organization that supports our veterans every day. It is our sincere hope that the money raised will assist with their important mission, which is to improve mental health and prevent suicide.”

Irreverent Warriors president and CEO Cindy McNally added: “We are thankful that Seminole Gaming and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek partnered with us to create an amazing poker tournament where past and present service members, as well as supporters, came together to further our mission.

“That mission provides a ‘safe’ place for veterans to let their walls down, connect with warriors who have had similar experiences, and enjoy a day of camaraderie and laughter without feeling like they have to perform or be judged.”