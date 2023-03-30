Rush Street Interactive names Julie Stewart-Binks as brand ambassador

The sportscaster and reporter will develop sportsbook, casino and lifestyle content for the BetRivers brand.

US.- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has announced that sportscaster and reporter Julie Stewart-Binks has signed an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers. Stewart-Binks will develop sportsbook, casino and lifestyle content for the brand.

She will offer interviews in a new podcast on the BetRivers Network and will make guest appearances on the Boomsies podcast hosted by Dan O’Toole. She also will appear as a BetRivers ambassador on shows and media presentations in North America.

Host of the Drinks with Binks show, Stewart-Binks has more than a decade of experience as a sports reporter and host on some of the largest television networks and digital channels across Canada and the US. She has worked for FOX Sports, ESPN, FuboTV, Warner Brothers Discovery Sports, NHL and NBC Sports.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.ca, said: “Our partnership with Julie Stewart-Binks brings a new and unique voice to our brand ambassador team and adds more bench strength to our roster of content creators. We are looking forward to kicking-off the partnership and bringing exciting new content to our customers in Canada and the United States.”

Stewart-Binks commented: “For more than 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to connect and engage with fans while reporting on the biggest and most exciting moments in sports. I’m thrilled to partner with BetRivers to create new sports and lifestyle content for betting enthusiasts across North America.”

RSI has also signed a brand and content deal with New York sports broadcasting legend Mike Francesa with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. Francesa hosts a twice-weekly podcast series and a series of digital videos for the brand’s platforms.

RSI to end Connecticut Lottery Corporation partnership

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) announced that they will wind down their online and in-person sports betting partnership in Connecticut. RSI will continue to operate sports betting or the CLC until a replacement is selected through a request for proposals.

RSI and the CLC expect to transition the sports betting operations in the second half of 2023. PlaySugarHouse.com and the Connecticut retail sports betting location will continue to operate as normal until a replacement operator is found.