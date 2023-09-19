Richard Brown steps down as CEO of Gaming Innovation Group

Richard Brown will remain in a board advisory position until December 31.

US.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced that Richard Brown will leave his position as CEO, and move to a board advisory position until December 31. Earlier this year, GiG initiated a strategic review with the intention to split into two separate companies.

Richard Carter was appointed as CEO for platform & sportsbook in August. Brown will support the handover to Carter and provide support to the board of directors until the year’s end. Jonas Warrer is CEO for GiG Media. Petter Nylander, chairman of the board, will take on the role of executive chairman until the proposed split is completed.

Nylander said: “We are very pleased with the progression of splitting GiG into two distinct entities to enhance future expansion and drive shareholder value. We now have two strong CEOs in Jonas Warrer for media and Richard Carter for platform & sportsbook with full operational responsibility for each business unit. Richard Brown has been instrumental in making this possible and the board wants to thank Richard for his valuable contribution to GiG over the years. We are pleased that Richard will be available until year-end to secure the succession.”

Brown commented: “GiG is in a tremendous position strategically and operationally, and with Jonas and Richard now in place to drive the business units towards further success, it is a good time for me to move to a supportive but non-operational role until the end of the year.”

