Gaming Innovation Group names Richard Carter as platform and sportsbook CEO

US.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the appointment of Richard Carter as platform and sportsbook CEO. According to the firm, Carter will bring industry knowledge and a proven track record of operational execution and driving profitable growth in regulated online gaming markets. He will join the company on September 18.

The announcement comes ahead of the planned split of the company into two separate companies. Carter will be responsible for the positioning of GiG’s Platform & Sportsbook division and transforming the division into a stand-alone, publicly listed SaaS company.

Previously, Carter was CEO of SBTech for close to five years where he led the company’s merger with DraftKings through a three-way deal with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp in April 2020. He also served as CEO of Bragg. Prior to SBTech, he was a director of research at Deutsche Bank.

Petter Nylander, GiG’s board chairman, said: “We are very pleased and excited to announce that Richard Carter will join GiG as Platform & Sportsbook CEO during Q3, 2023. The Board believes Richard Carter has the relevant experience, given his success as CEO of SBTech and has shown an impressive and deep understanding of the GiG business, its opportunities and provided thoughtful strategic considerations on how to build on the recent success of the Platform business and drive shareholder value.”

Carter commented: “I am delighted to become the Platform & Sportsbook CEO of GiG at such an exciting time in the Group’s development,” said Carter. With its outstanding data-led proprietary technology platform, sector-leading regulated market coverage and diverse product portfolio, the GiG Platform is exceptionally well positioned to maintain its recent strong growth momentum.”

“I can’t wait to get started and am very much looking forward to working with the GiG Platform & Sportsbook team, building on the strong progress to date, and over time helping to unleash and extract the full potential of a standalone GiG platform.”

Earlier this year, Gaming Innovation Group secured licences in the US states of Maryland and Pennsylvania. The company received an online sports betting operator licence in Maryland and a fully interactive gaming manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania.