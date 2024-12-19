Revo Casino and Social House opens in New Hampshire

The new gaming facility is located in West Lebanon.

US.- The Revo Casino and Social House hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning. The new charitable gaming operation in West Lebanon, New Hampshire is a rebranded version of a smaller poker house that opened in 2018.

There are a dozen charitable casinos in New Hampshire. Revo Casino and Social House is owned by a California-based company that now runs four casinos in the state. Of the revenue from table games, 35 per cent to charities and 10 per cent to the state while 25 per cent of the machine revenue goes to the state.

Todd Moyer of the Revo Casino and Social House told WCAX: “This property will be a catalyst for further development here on the Miracle Mile. The buildings sat empty for more than four years. So, to bring it back in a big way with a property like this, with entertainment, dining and, of course, gaming, I think it is going to be a lot of fun.”

The previous poker house generated $1m for New Hampshire charities last year. The new property is expected to generate more than $2m.

New casino in New Hampshire

Earlier this month, Salem Planning Board members conditionally approved a site plan for a large-scale Live! Casino in the city in a 5-2 vote. The $160m project would be located at the former Lord & Taylor location in The Mall at Rockingham Park.

The $160m, three-storey casino would feature over 900 historic racing machines, more than 40 gambling tables, including poker, a cinema, event space, a sports lounge, golf simulators and retail shops. Developers plan to demolish the interior of the building, which has been vacant since 2020, and remodel it to accommodate the casino and entertainment venue. If the venue is successful, developers said they could add a hotel if granted permission.