Report shows gambling participation increase in Pennsylvania

US.- Gambling has increased in Pennsylvania since legalisation in 2017, according to a report from Penn State University. Online gambling participation increased to 16 per cent in 2023 after holding steady at 11 per cent in 2021 and 2022. Online gambling revenue was $2.1bn, a nearly 27 per cent increase over the preceding year.

The Pennsylvania Interactive Gaming Assessment: Online Gambling Report 2023 report summarises three years of survey data from more than 1,800 people. It was developed by Penn State’s Criminal Justice Research Center under contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

The report found that approximately half of Pennsylvania online gamblers reported problems with gambling. It showed that those who gamble both offline and online, dubbed dual-mode, gambled once a week while offline-exclusive players gambled two to three times per month. Dual-mode gamblers spent almost 15 hours per month gambling, while offline gamblers spent about 1.5 hours per month gambling.

On average, gambling expenses per month were higher among dual-mode gamblers at $708 versus offline gamblers at $103. Sports betting was the most popular online gambling format.

Glenn Sterner, assistant professor of criminal justice at Penn State Abington, lead author of the report and Social Science Research Institute co-funded faculty member, said: “As we see increased revenue and advertising for online gambling, this report serves as a way for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to understand the potential impacts on individuals, families and communities. We remain committed to monitoring problem gambling and other issues that may result from greater access to online gambling.”

DDAP Secretary Latika Davis-Jones added: “Being aware of the current online gambling trends in Pennsylvania will help DDAP in its mission to assess and address how gambling behaviors impact compulsive and problem gambling within the Commonwealth. It will also help us to spread awareness that treatment and resources, like the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline, are there when someone needs help.”

