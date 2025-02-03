Relax Gaming ushers in the new year with nineteenth Dream Drop Mega Jackpot win

The monumental jackpot is the very first of the calendar year.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has kick-started 2025 by celebrating its nineteenth Dream Drop Mega Jackpot winner.

The Paraguayan player landed the top prize of €2.9m (€2,985,852.08) after placing a €2 bet on Beellionaires Dream Drop at cryptospin.io.

The monumental jackpot is the very first of the calendar year, and the second to drop in a matter of weeks marks a bonanza start to 2025 for Relax Gaming, cryptospin.io and of course the lucky winner!

Released in March 2023, Beellionaires Dream Drop is a 5-reel, 1,025 ways slot that can see players win up to 10,000x their stake by way of special symbols, Free Spins, Royal Re-spins and coin adder and upgraders. The legendary Dream Drop Jackpot further adds to the buzz of this epic slot.

With a grand total of 17.1 million paid out to winners in 2024, Relax Gaming will be hoping to crown a whole host of brand-new millionaires in 2025.

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin 2025 than by creating yet another Mega Dream Drop Jackpot winner. Time and again we’ve shown that our jackpot product is capable of doing the unimaginable! Congratulations to the prize winner, we hope they enjoy their incredible winnings.”

Sara Turk, head of content at BlueOcean Gaming, said: “It is truly amazing and rewarding to see this awesome jackpot being won on one of our operator’s websites. Jackpot games have always been a cornerstone of player engagement, offering thrilling experiences and massive rewards.

“Relax Gaming’s Dream Drop Jackpots takes this excitement to the next level, combining high-frequency wins with innovative features that players absolutely love. Congratulations to the lucky player!”