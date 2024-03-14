Relax enhances its Italian footprint following SKS365 partnership

The integration of Relax Gaming titles will add greater depth to the wide array of content available in SKS365 portfolio.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has strengthened its presence in the Italian market by agreeing a deal with SKS365, one of the leading operators in Italy through its flagship brand Planetwin365.

The partnership will see the Planetwin365 online casino launch an array of award-winning titles from Relax’s online portfolio including Book of Power, Shark Wash and the 2023 smash hit, Money Train 4.

The integration of Relax Gaming titles will add greater depth to the wide array of content available to players across the highly competitive Italian market with SKS365’s portfolio significantly boosted thanks to the partnership.

Gianluca Crimaldi, director of Italy at Relax Gaming, said: “We have made no secret about how much potential we see in the Italian market with its large audience seeking an array of content. We are thrilled to have partnered with one of the biggest operators in the country and we are positive that the integration with SKS365 will significantly benefit both parties as we provide more cutting-edge content to Italian players.”

Meanwhile, Kristina Lozo, casino manager at SKS365, said: “We are always looking to deliver more content to our players and to meet and exceed their expectations. Partnering with Relax and integrating such a rich library of content will certainly ensure that we are providing an array of titles that will maximize enjoyment and engagement from our player base.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programs.