Registrations are open for CEEGC Budapest: nominate your company for the CEEG Awards 2022

The prestigious conference of the CEE region is returning to Budapest and in person again. Register to attend the live conference or nominate your company for the CEEG Awards.

Press release.- The team at Hipther Agency is excited to announce that the registrations are now open for this year’s CEEGC Budapest and CEEG Awards (held alongside the conference). The 7th edition of the yearly summit is set to return to the in-person format on September 16, 2022 and is going to be held at the Ritz-Carlton Budapest.

Starting in 2022, the return of the boutique-style in-person meetup is also bringing a new format that will allow more interaction among the attending delegates.

“CEEGC Budapest 2016 was our debut in the events sector and we can clearly remember going back year by year until the world was closed down. But, now we are back and eager to meet and greet everyone for this traditional event. If it’s Central and Eastern Europe, it’s CEEGC Budapest and if it’s the Central and Eastern Europe Gaming Awards, then it’s CEEG Awards. See you all in Budapest this September at the now traditional base of the conference, The Ritz-Carlton,” stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

CEEG Awards 2022 – The Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards

Besides the registration opening at the CEEGC, the team is excited to announce that the nomination phase for the 2022 edition of the CEEG Awards is also open.

You are invited to nominate your brand for the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry in the Central and Eastern European region. The nomination phase ends on July 15 and will be followed by a public online voting phase to determine the shortlist per each category.

Nominate your company here: https://hipther.com/events/ceegc/ceegawards2022/