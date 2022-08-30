Present Creative signs agreement with Michigan Lottery

The game development studio has teamed up with EQL Games to offer online content.

US.- Game development studio Present Creative has teamed up with lottery innovator EQL Games to enter into an agreement with the Michigan Lottery. Present Creative will work with the Michigan Lottery to help attract and retain customers through original online Instant Game content offerings.

Present Creative will combine EQL Games’ lottery network and RGS technology with its years of developing real money gaming and casual gaming experiences. EQL Games signed a deal with the Michigan Lottery to provide digital content in early August.

Present Creative CEO Ben Sutherland said: “This is an exciting time to be in the iLottery market and we appreciate EQL Games and Michigan Lottery’s recognition that we can deliver a balanced portfolio of classic game mechanics as well as some truly original ideas.

“iLottery is one of the most exciting sectors in online gaming because of its growth but more importantly because of its appetite for innovation. This opportunity is a perfect storm leveraging our decades of experience in making mobile-first games for various markets and demographics.”

Based in San Francisco and with offices in Portland, Oregon, and Guadalajara, Present Creative has been developing casino and igaming products for content distributors such as AGS, IGT, Green Jade Games, and Greentube. It has previously built casual gaming products for groups such as BigFish, Disney Interactive, EA, GSN, Jam City, and Zynga.

Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote launch omnichannel Pac-Man programme

In June, Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote partnered to launch a new omnichannel Pac-Man programme. For the first time, Michigan Lottery includes an instant ticket, pull-tab ticket, and online instant game, all of which feature the iconic yellow, pellet-eating character.

The $2 instant ticket, $1 pull-tab game, and online instant game were printed or produced by Pollard Banknote. A $30,000 prize is available on the instant ticket if Pac-Man progresses from start to finish or if the player finds a cherry. Players can also win on the pull-tab ticket and online instant game by matching three consecutive symbols in a horizontal row.