Pragmatic Play signs UK deal with Ivy Casino

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has extended the reach of its product offering in the UK following an agreement with Ivy Casino.

Launched in September 2024, Ivy Casino is a standout challenger brand in the online casino market. With the addition of Pragmatic Play’s multi-award-winning portfolio of slots and live casino tables, it is now able to deliver premium gaming experiences to its players in the UK.

The deal provides access to Pragmatic Play’s extensive range of slots, including Gates of Olympus 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, and the Big Bass franchise. In addition, Ivy Casino players will be able to enjoy live roulette and blackjack titles from the award-winning provider.

This latest partnership highlights Pragmatic Play’s continued focus on expanding its customer base in regulated markets throughout Europe.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re excited to supply player favourite games to Ivy Casino as the brand continues to establish itself in the competitive UK market.”

Mark Good, representing Ivy Casino, added: “Partnering with Pragmatic Play allows Ivy Casino to provide its players with some of the most popular and innovative games in the industry. Their renowned titles will significantly enhance the gaming offering at Ivy Casino and support its mission to become a leading name in the UK online casino space.”