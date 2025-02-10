Pragmatic Play unveils Aztec adventure in Ancient Island Megaways

Ancient Island Megaways is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Ancient Island Megaways, a 6×7 slot in which expanding wilds unlock reel modifiers and the chance to land wins of up to 10,000x.

On any spin in the base game or bonus round, up to four modifiers can appear in a special row above reels 2-5. Wild symbols expand to fill entire reels when they hit, activating any modifier above that reel.

A modifier can award an extra wild reel, more ways to win, an instant cash prize of up to 100x, a multiplier of 2x-50x, or random symbols in place of non-winning symbols.

Landing 4-6 scatters triggers the bonus game with 12-16 free spins. During the feature, all four modifier positions are guaranteed to be filled on every spin. An extra spins modifier is also added to the mix, randomly awarding 2-10 additional free spins when hit.

Ancient Island Megaways is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio following the release of Brick House Bonanza, Wild Wildebeest Wins, and Bigger Bass Splash.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Combining a popular theme and feature-rich gameplay, Ancient Island Megaways can deliver random modifiers on every spin and wins of up to 10,000x.”