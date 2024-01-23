PopOK Gaming joins forces with BC.Game

BC.Game players will gain access to PopOK Gaming’s finest games, enjoying an elevated level of quality entertainment.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is announcing a partnership with BC.Game, the forefront crypto casino brand, offering a wide variety of original, as well as third-party gaming content from industry leaders. This partnership not only enriches the offerings of BC.Game but also provides PopOK Gaming with an opportunity to reach a wider audience. BC.Game players will gain access to PopOK Gaming’s finest games, enjoying an elevated level of quality entertainment.

Marina Mirzoyan, head of business development at PopOK Gaming said:”We are excited about the partnership with BC.Game. This collaboration allows us to showcase our best games to a broader audience, and we look forward to providing BC.Game players with high-quality gaming experiences.”

Meanwhile, Pietro Shelby, CCO at BC.Game stated: “At BC.Game, we are excited to join forces with PopOK Gaming. This partnership allows us to expand our gaming offerings with outstanding products from PopOK Gaming, offering our players a diverse and enriched gaming experience. We are confident that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both companies and, most importantly, for our valued players.”