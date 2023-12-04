PopOK Gaming games are now certified for Lithuania

18 PopOK Gaming slots are now ready to be enjoyed in Lithuania.

Press release.- Renowned for crafting top-tier slot games, PopOK Gaming celebrates the certification of 18 of its games alongside the validation of its 4-level progressive jackpot, meeting the regulations set forth by the Lithuania igaming jurisdiction.

The acquisition of this certification marks a significant milestone for PopOK Gaming, expanding their game distribution across the Lithuanian region while solidifying their position in the regulated market. This breakthrough represents a pivotal step towards offering players top-notch gaming experiences within a secure environment, contributing substantially to the company’s partners’ business ventures.

Product Manager, Tsovinar Elchyan, said: “It is extremely encouraging to gain game certification also for Lithuania. It paves the way for local players to savor a diverse array of our games, including beloved titles such as Yummy, Diamond Flash, Lost Treasure, 20 Hot Bar, Los Apaches, Lucky Jungle, and many more! Quality is of utmost importance at PopOK Gamings, and meeting local regulations helps us to achieve the quality we are so proud of.”

See also: PopOK Gaming presented a brand new “Milky Farm Buy Feature” game