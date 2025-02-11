Pole position performance: GR8 Tech transforms client challenges into opportunities with CRM

The company has launched a video series through which clients can discover how to unlock CRM’s full potential.

Press release.- GR8 Tech has launched a five-episode video series that demonstrates how its top-tier CRM can address key client challenges, such as improving communication, automating workflows, and delivering personalised experiences. Through real-life examples from GR8 Tech’s clients, viewers can discover how to unlock CRM’s full potential.

Kateryna Pozdnysheva, GR8 Tech’s chief client officer and head of CRM Business Unit, leads the series. Along with her assistant Addi, Kateryna dives deep into the mechanics of CRM: how to design a CRM journey that targets both casino players and sports enthusiasts, ensuring that each player receives a personalised experience; how to engage with players effectively, test what resonates with them, and adjust strategies in real-time to improve performance. Viewers learn the importance of segmentation tools, which allow CRM to categorise players based on their habits, risk profiles, and preferences, all while navigating diverse markets.

The series also emphasises how to connect with players on a deeper level by crafting campaigns that deliver the right incentives at the perfect moment and via the most effective communication channels.

One of the highlights of GR8 Tech’s CRM solution is its ability to optimise player engagement to drive retention. Through advanced gamification tools like rewarding achievements, the CRM makes player interactions exciting and impactful. The series shows how these dynamic elements enhance the player experience, leading to a 25 per cent increase in first-time deposits, 80 per cent retention on average, and 75 per cent engagement of MAU with gamified features. It highlights how GR8 Tech’s CRM serves as a powerful strategy for delivering personalised, effective, and results-driven client experiences.