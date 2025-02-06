GR8 Tech drives client success with new chief client officer

She brings deep industry expertise, strong leadership, and a passion for client success to drive strategic growth and operational excellence.

Press release.- GR8 Tech is reinforcing its client-first strategy by promoting Kateryna Pozdnysheva to chief client officer while she continues to lead the CRM Business Unit. Having been integral to GR8 Tech since its inception, Kateryna brings deep industry expertise, strong leadership, and a passion for client success to drive strategic growth and operational excellence.

A holistic approach to client success

Kateryna’s journey to chief client officer started in CRM, where her team focused on developing solutions that enable operators to engage players more effectively. This foundation shaped her philosophy that client success isn’t just about tactics—it’s about creating a seamless ecosystem where product quality, service excellence, and user experience align to drive results.

Kateryna shared: “In this new role, I am focusing not only on retention strategies but also on driving the overall business growth of our clients. This requires deeper collaboration, a clear understanding of their challenges, and the ability to quickly adapt to market shifts. The key takeaway for me has been the importance of being proactive—anticipating client needs rather than just responding to them, and using cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions.”

Then she added: “The biggest challenge is balancing short-term results with long-term strategic goals. The igaming industry evolves rapidly, and our client’s success depends on how quickly we can adapt and offer relevant solutions.”

Data-driven personalisation in client support

Technology plays a vital role in client support, but Kateryna emphasises that automation alone isn’t enough. She says: “The real value comes from combining automation with a personalised touch. Our goal is to ensure every client interaction is not just fast but also meaningful and relevant.”

Key service metrics she prioritises include:

NPS (Net Promoter Score) – measuring how likely clients are to recommend GR8 Tech.

measuring how likely clients are to recommend GR8 Tech. CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score) – assessing satisfaction after specific interactions.

However, Kateryna believes that numbers don’t tell the full story. Direct client feedback through interviews, surveys, and one-on-one conversations provides valuable qualitative insights that drive continuous improvement and the building of stronger, trust-based relationships.

GR8 Tech’s mission is built on client support, keeping commitments, and delivering a personalised approach. With Kateryna Pozdnysheva leading the way, the company is strengthening its ability to solve client requests even more efficiently, deliver more tailored solutions, and uphold its commitments at every stage. With a sharp focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustained growth, the company is raising the bar in iGaming and empowering its clients to lead the industry.