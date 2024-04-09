Plínio Lemos Jorge takes over as president of Brazil’s ANJL

There is still no schedule for the licensing process for sports betting in Brazil

Lemos Jorge takes over from Wesley Cardia as president of the National Association of Games and Lotteries.

Brasil.- As reported by Focus Gaming News Brasil, the National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) has named Plínio Lemos Jorge as its new president. He replaces Wesley Cardia, whose one-year tenure has come to an end.

With a master’s degree in tax law and a PhD in business law, Lemos Jorge is a lawyer at Lemos Jorge Advogados Associados and a former judge at the São Paulo Tax and Fees Court.

He said: “The online gambling and sports betting market is witnessing a promising moment in Brazil, while the regulation of the sector is still in process. I take on the challenge of presiding over the ANJL while maintaining my commitment to building an honest, safe and regulated environment in our country.”

The ANJL will be involved in negotiations with regulators over the vetoing of Article 31 of Brazil’s new gambling legislation, Law 14,790/2023 Gambling Law. The ANJL claims that the article on tax collection will cause the migration of players to the illegal market.

Cardia said: “We actively participate in the entire process of the sector’s regulation, interacting with the executive and the National Congress and publicly defending the best rules and practices for the market’s development. I am confident that Plínio will make many contributions in this regard.”

Members of the association include Aposta Ganha, Betano and Kaizen, Betnacional, BetFast, Big Brasil, F12, galera.bet/PlayTech, Hebara, Liderança Capitalização, Mr. Jack, OKTO, Propane, Paag, PagBet, Parimatch and ZRO Bank.

Betano scores Campeonato Brasileiro Série A naming rights

In other news from Brazil, Betano is to replace Assaí as title sponsor of Campeonato Brasileiro Série A football league in a three-year deal. It’s been reported that the deal with the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) is worth around 80m Brazilian reais ($15.9m) per season. Kaizen Gaming‘s Betano already owns the naming rights of the CBF’s Brazilian Serie B and Copa do Brasil.

Meanwhile, there is still no schedule for the licensing process for sports betting in Brazil. The Ministry of Finance has said it is advancing with plans to recruit 38 staff for the country’s new gambling regulator. Finance minister Fernando Haddad has said that his ministry will maintain oversight over the regulator.

José Francisco Manssur, a key advisor who worked on Brazil’s sports betting legislation, resigned from his position in February. The reason for the decision was not made public, but some media suggested that he was in disagreement with the Brazilian government over the final details for the launch of regulated gambling.