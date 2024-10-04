Playtech signs deal with bet365 for Pennsylvania

It’s the second US market where the companies will collaborate.

US.- The gambling technology provider Playtech has announced the expansion of its partnership with bet365 into Pennsylvania. It’s marks the second US market where Playtech and bet365 will collaborate, following New Jersey. bet365 launched its sports betting and casino services in Pennsylvania in July with Presque Isle Downs Casino.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Playtech into Pennsylvania. Our collaboration has consistently delivered innovative and exciting gaming experiences for our players. We look forward to developing upon our already solid partnership as we continue to grow our offering and achieve new milestones together in the US market.”

Kevin Kilminster, chief product innovation officer at Playtech Live, said: “We are excited to extend this partnership into another US state, continuing to support bet365 with solutions to support their strategic objective by creating new and engaging content for their customers. Together, we have developed many innovative solutions, dedicated environments, and bespoke games across many markets, and we look forward to further strengthening our successful partnership with this world-class operator.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $510.1m in August

Combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests in Pennsylvania reached $510.1m in August. That’s an 11.6 per cent increase compared to August 2023. Valley Forge Casino Resort saw the highest growth, with revenue up 45.1 per cent year-on-year. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, tax revenue was $215m.

Total revenue from retail slot machines was $211m, an increase from $203m in August 2023. There were 24,595 machines in operation compared to 25,206 in August 2023. Tax revenue from slot machines was $106m.