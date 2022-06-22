Playstudios relaunches Summer of Slots after two-year absence

The developer will hold events at casinos in Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, East Coast and Canada.

US.- Playstudios, the developer of free-to-play mobile apps and the PlayAwards loyalty marketing platform, has relaunched its Summer of Slots event after a two-year absence. Players will have access to a new series of in-person parties, giveaways, and games.

The event will start today (June 23) at casino resorts in Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, East Coast and Canada. Players can attend Summer of Slots events by exchanging loyalty points earned during free gameplay for a ticket through the Playstudios app’s rewards store.

In-person events will be held at The Mirage in Las Vegas on June 23, Grand Villa Casino in Burnaby on July 13, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill on July 27, Casino Rama in Toronto on July 28, MGM Beau Rivage in Biloxi on August 17 and at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on August 31.

Head of PlayAwards, Rob Oseland, said: “We have missed seeing our players these last couple of years, but now, finally, Summer of Slots is back and we’re making it bigger than it’s ever been”.

“Summer of Slots is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ for being the best part of Playstudios, and we hope that this year’s events will be one-part reunion and one-part introduction to players that are part of our gaming family but haven’t yet had the chance to join us for these real-life parties.”

