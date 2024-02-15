Playson signs deal with High 5 Casino

Games have been adapted for the social casino space and integrated through Relax Gaming’s API platform.

US.- Games provider Playson has signed a deal with High 5 Casino. Games such as Power Crown: Hold and Win, Jelly Valley and 3 Pots Riches: Hold and Win have been adapted for the social casino space. These titles have been integrated through Relax Gaming’s API platform and are free to play.

Blanka Homor, sales director at Playson, said: “The partnership with High 5 Casino is a real coup for Playson, continuing our exciting journey within the US social casino industry. Undoubtedly, our presence in the US will become even bigger thanks to this agreement with a key player in the region and we are thrilled to showcase our games to High 5 Casino’s audience.”

Jerry Wilson, VP creative at High 5 Casino, added: “Playson’s portfolio contains many player-favourites, with an unmatched reputation in producing high-quality Hold and Win slots. This collaboration will exhibit our ongoing commitment to provide US players with the very best titles on the market and Playson’s extensive portfolio has already shown itself to be one of the most revered in the industry.”