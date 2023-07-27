Play’n GO’s Sweet Alchemy 100: A Tasty Treat for Slot Fans

Play’n GO’s Sweet Alchemy 100 is a witchy new twist on a classic slot, featuring a trio of witches who can transform low-paying symbols, add random symbols to the reels, and remove low-paying symbols from the grid.

Press release.- Play’n GO serves up the sweetness with their latest online slot game, Sweet Alchemy 100, a new entry in their popular 100 series.

Following last month’s Sweet Alchemy 2, Sweet Alchemy 100 follows Cherry, Berry and Apple to the taste sensation, as they team up for this freshly baked grid slot.

Players must clear the grid of Heart, Sugar Cube, Bean or Donut symbols to secure wins. This slot fuses sweet slot action with Witch-themed gameplay, thanks to the Witch Powers mechanics.

Witch Powers can be triggered on spins where no winning combinations are made – improving player potential, one treat at a time. Cherry, Berry or Apple release different effects randomly on non-winning spins to help conjure sweet rewards.

Cherry, the Red Witch will choose a random low-paying symbol and transform them into the same one, securing a powerful grid combo. Berry, the Blue Witch can add one or two random symbols onto the reels to help aid in triggering the Free Spins round. Finally, Apple the Green Witch will remove two types of low-paying symbols from the grid. If there are no low-paying symbols to remove – Apple will let players select a Wild or high-paying symbol instead.

The Trinity feature is triggered by filling the Trinity metre with high-paying wins; which eagle-eyed Play’n GO fans might find reminiscent of Moon Princess Trinity (2023). One Free round is awarded to players when Cherry, Berry, and Apple’s Witch Powers are performed in quick succession of one another. The Win Multiplier is reset before the free round begins – but not if the Free Spins are triggered.

To trigger the aforementioned Free Spins round, players must wipe the grid clean during the Trinity feature. During Free Spins, the player can select one of the three witches to determine the number of Free Spins and non-winning effects that’ll be active during the feature. During Free Spins, the non-winning Witch Power will play on every non-winning spin.

The Win Multiplier is capped at x100, as well as the number of obtainable Free Spins. Finally, the Clear Grid Prize awards players a 50x Win Multiplier on top of their existing bet, so long as the player isn’t using the Trinity feature. Now that’s teamwork!

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “As Sweet Alchemy is such a beloved Play’n GO slot, it only made sense to commission two sequels – last month’s Sweet Alchemy 2, and Sweet Alchemy 100. We think that Sweet Alchemy 100 embodies everything that made the original title so much fun whilst being a premium new entry in the 100 Series, not to mention building on the IP with the addition of three new characters. We know the fans love the Free Rounds and transforming sweet symbols from the first game, so we had to bring them back with a new twist.”