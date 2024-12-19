Play’n GO presents its latest release: Jolly Roger Wild Kraken

Play’n GO’s latest release brings back Captain Red Roger in an all-new nautical escapade.

Press release.- Battle the beast and claim untold riches in Jolly Roger Wild Kraken! This high-seas pirate expedition takes players deep into the Kraken’s lair, where treasures await those brave enough to face the fury of the legendary Wild Kraken.

Play’n GO’s latest release brings back Captain Red Roger in an all-new nautical escapade. Having braved countless dangers in search of treasure, Roger now sets his sights on Kraken Deeps – a perilous archipelago shrouded in mystery and riches. But these waters hold more than gold; they’re guarded by the fearsome Kraken, a sea monster as cunning as it is colossal. Only the most daring players will survive this thrilling battle for the spoils of the deep!

Players will navigate the 5-reel grid, uncovering cascading symbols and triggering rewarding features. From Instant Treasure wins to Cannon Free Spins and the ultimate showdown in Super Cannon Free Spins, each spin brings a chance to fire at the Kraken and unlock multipliers up to a massive x100. With shifting Kraken Wilds and flaming cannonballs, the action never lets up!

Fans of pirate-themed slots such as Jolly Roger 2 and Sea Hunter will revel in this adventurous sequel. The stunning artwork and immersive features bring the pirate legend to life, with every spin showcasing the thrill of maritime exploration. From nautical symbols to the Kraken’s thrashing tentacles, the game’s visuals and narrative create an unforgettable seafaring experience.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “We wanted to capture the heart-pounding excitement of battling a legendary sea beast, and Jolly Roger Wild Kraken delivers that and more. The cascading reels, thrilling features, and dynamic Kraken Wilds create a truly immersive adventure. We can’t wait for players to set sail with Red Roger and take on the Kraken for some truly epic rewards.”

Play’n GO said: “Jolly Roger Wild Kraken invites players to test their courage on the high seas. Do you have what it takes to face the Kraken and claim the treasures that lie beneath? Spin the reels and find out!”