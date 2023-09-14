Play’n GO opens the doors to the Temple of Prosperity

The company added another title to its library of Chinese-inspired slot games.

Press release.- Play’n GO welcomes players to the home of the God of Wealth in Temple of Prosperity, the online slot that embraces the generosity of Caishen himself.

The humble Temple of Prosperity is home to Caishen, the renowned Chinese God of Wealth who bestows his blessings upon those deemed worthy. In Temple of Prosperity, players can spin the 5×5 reels to create winning combinations of symbols and earn exciting bonus features throughout.

As winning combinations are formed and removed, they will allow those above to cascade down into their place. This can then create even more winning combinations. Players will also notice Prize and Collector symbols appearing on the reels. Prize symbols are Multipliers and will only be collected when the Caishen Collector symbol appears in unison.

In addition to the x1, x2, x5, and x10 Coin Multipliers, Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand Coins can also be collected. These will multiply the win by up to x1000 depending on which value of Coin is collected. This can make for some great instant wins in the base game alone.

Should players land three or more Scatter symbols in the base game they will be rewarded with the Free Spins round. Every five subsequent Scatter symbols earned during the Free Spins round will advance the round to the next stage, granting five additional Free Spins and increasing the Multiplier to x3 and then x5. Prize and Collector symbols can also appear during the Free Spins round, too, increasing the chances for some big wins.

Chinese mythology and folklore has always been a popular theme for many across the world and providing more variety for those that enjoy the Chinese aesthetic, whether modern, historic, or mythological, is a clear goal for Play’n GO. Sitting alongside engaging titles such as Monkey: Battle for the Scrolls, as well as others like Temple of Wealth, and Celebration of Wealth, Temple of Prosperity is sure to satisfy fans of this genre.

The head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “We are incredibly excited to add another title to our library of Chinese-inspired games. The rich culture of this country dates back over 3,000 years and has seen many transformations over this time. As one of the world’s four ancient civilisations, it’s no surprise that we have a wealth of inspiration to work with.”

He then added: “Once again, we are really looking forward to seeing players get their hands on this thrilling slot game and can’t wait to show you what else we have in store for the future of this and the many other genres we are working with.”