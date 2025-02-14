Play’n GO Music presents the perfect Valentine’s Day soundtrack

“GO! For Love”, “Gals, Pals… and Good Times”, “Love? Overrated”, are the names of the playlists.

Press release.- This year, the Play’n GO universe feels the love. The aforementioned Love, as well as Star, and Storm from the Moon Princess series are here to bring magic to your day, Rich Wilde knows a thing or two about epic adventures (romantic or not), and even Garga from Gargantoonz might just have a soft side inside of his extra-terrestrial outer shell. No matter your Valentine’s vibe, there’s a song for everyone.

GO! For Love

Play’n GO Music’s ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist, filled with heart-melting tunes to set the mood for romance. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner or a cosy night in, this Love is in the Fair-inspired romp is your soundtrack to love.

Gals, Pals… and Good Times

This playlist is all about celebrating friendship, fun, and those who lift us up – just like the magical charm of Sweet Alchemy and the girl-power energy of Moon Princess Power of Love.

Love? Overrated

The only love we know around here is Moon Princess’ leading sorcerer. Sorry, not sorry. If you’re not feeling the love this year? No problem. Play’n GO Music’s anti-Valentine’s Day playlist is packed with power anthems, breakup bangers, and independent vibes to get you through February 14th your way. This Valentine’s Day, set the perfect mood.

“Whether you’re celebrating love, friendship, or just vibing solo, we’ve got the perfect playlist for you,” said the company.