Play’n GO Music announces collaboration with EDM artist Humansion for Quantum Rush release

The music division of the Swedish-founded gaming company has announced a hit single release as part of a collaboration with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Press release.- Play’n GO Music, the music division of the casino entertainment provider Play’n GO, has announced a collaboration with renowned EDM artist Humansion to release an exclusive single, Quantum Rush, another feature of its partnership with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Quantum Rush is a unique project in the world of motor racing and is the first collaboration of its kind involving a professional motorsport team. The song is available as of today (August 30) on all music streaming platforms and is the product of months of behind-the-scenes work between Play’n GO Music and the up-and-coming Canadian artist Humansion. The single was produced on behalf of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as part of its collaboration with Play’n GO Music and will serve as a pump-up track for both fans and staff of the American motorsport team ahead of race weekends.

Quantum Rush will be officially released at 5 pm this afternoon ahead of the race weekend in Monza and is just the latest release under the Play’n GO Music brand, all of which can be found at https://open.spotify.com/artist/2snO3nSMcF4yZeiQXNhQuB?si=g-ap7mHrR6Cl3MASFdKKMg.

The company invites customers to check out the Play’n GO Music Instagram page at 5 pm on August 30th for more information.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder at Play’n GO said: “We’re very proud of the success of Play’n GO Music in the short time since it launched, and this might be our coolest project to date. We really admire the work created by Humansion, and it’s very exciting to have an artist of his quality working with our brand, and all the more exciting to do so in collaboration with our friends at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. We’ve already seen the popularity of our playlists with the team this summer, and we’re hopeful that this might be our best collaboration yet.”

Ayao Komatsu, team principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team added: “As fans of my Ayao’s Anthems playlist will already know, EDM music doesn’t feature too heavily in my day-to-day listening, but I have a feeling that might change with the release of Quantum Rush. Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has really enjoyed working with Play’n GO music on our playlists this year, and this latest collaboration with the team to have this song produced for us is really awesome.”

Humansion, EDM artist and Quantum Rush creator, commented: “This collaboration is more than just music… It’s a fusion of creative minds and hearts, a journey that’s challenged and inspired us both. I’m so excited for you to hear what we’ve been creating together!”