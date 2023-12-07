Play’n GO introduces Mega Don Feeding Frenzy

This new online slot is packed with ferocious features.

Press release.- Play’n GO have awakened an ancient predator for feeding time in Mega Don Feeding Frenzy, a new online slot packed with ferocious features.

This huge, legendary shark returned to the depths to rest after his last appearance on the reels. But now, he is back and he’s hungrier than ever. Players will get a front row seat to witness the awesome power of the Mega Don and his chums and will spin 5×4 online slot to create winning combinations of symbols across the reels. They’ll also seek some valuable deep-sea features in the wake of the chaos.

But what’s a feeding frenzy without a little appetiser, first? Randomly triggered throughout the base game, players will get to partake in a little Snack Time. Between one and three standard symbols will be chosen to transform into one of the higher paying shark symbols as they dart in for a quick snack. The chosen symbol will then expand as they fill up on the tasty treat.

Should three or more Scatter symbols land on the reels, then it’s time to commence the main course. The Free Spins Shark Feast will begin with the player choosing one of the three sharks to take the lead. Each shark will have a specific number of Free Spins to award the player and will appear on the reels during the round.

Choosing the humble Leopard Shark will grant the most Free Spins at ten, and then the Hammerhead with eight, and finally the big boss himself, the Mega Don, with six Free Spins. The chosen shark will become stacked symbols across the reels increasing the chances for more wins. This feature can also be retriggered with more Scatter symbols up to a maximum of 20 Free Spins.

See also: Play’n GO launches Play’n GO Music

Mega Don Feeding Frenzy joins Play’n GO’s wide selection of sea slots and animal slots. Titles such as Sea Hunter, Octopus Treasure, and the first Mega Don title have become incredibly popular among fans of sea slots.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “Expanding on our popular IPs with sequel games is always an exciting decision for us at Play’n GO. Breathing new life into these beloved titles allows them to flourish and provides fans with something familiar yet fresh all in one package.

“We’re really looking forward to players getting their hands on Mega Don Feeding Frenzy. With features such as the Snack Time bonus and the Shark Feast, we’re certain that fans will have something very enjoyable here to sink their teeth into.”