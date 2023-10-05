Play’n GO awaits the next challenger in Return of the Green Knight

Return of the Green Knight follows on from The Green Knight a popular title from Play’n GO’s renowned Arthurian Legend titles.

Press release.- Play’n GO welcomes the legendary Green Knight back into their rank in the new online slot Return of the Green Knight.

This grand Arthurian tale is one of honour, endurance, and glory. Now that this powerful warrior has returned, it’s time to see who has what it takes to best him in combat as Sir Gawain did all those years ago.

During any spin of the reels, Wild Multipliers may become active. A random Wild Multiplier will be chosen and applied to all Wilds across the reels.

Once active, if one or more Wild Multipliers substitute for another symbol as part of a winning combination of symbols, then that payline will be multiplied by the value shown on the Wild Multiplier. This can be a x2, x5, x10, x25, or a x100 Multiplier.

Players can also earn the Free Spins feature by landing three Scatter symbols on any of the reels. This will award five Free Spins and can also lead to the exciting Shield Spins round if two Scatters land during the Free Spins. Each Free Spin will also increase in Multiplier value, starting from x2 and increasing to x100 on the fifth Free Spin.

If the Shield Spins round is earned, the Free Spins are paused during the Shield Spins bonus and the current Wild Multiplier value will be locked in for the duration. The Wild Multiplier value on the spin that triggers the Shield Spins will remain constant throughout the five Shield Spins. Any new Wilds that land during this time are also locked in place for the remainder of the round.

After the Shield Spins conclude, the remaining Free Spins continue, but any Wilds that were being held in place are removed.

Return of the Green Knight follows on from The Green Knight a popular title from Play’n GO’s renowned Arthurian Legend titles alongside games such as 15 Crystal Roses, Clash of Camelot, and Merlin: Journey of Flame. The legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table are very popular stories across the world.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the formidable fighter back to fans in Return of the Green Knight. The Arthurian Legend titles always prove to be popular additions to our wide library of games, both for players and for our game designers themselves! With features such as the Shield Spins bonus, players have the chance of earning some great potential wins.”

He added: “With the anticipation building during the Free Spins round, as players hope to land the Shield Spins with as high a multiplier as possible, the atmosphere is one of intensity and excitement, akin to a duel with the legendary Green Knight themselves.”