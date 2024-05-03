Play’n GO announces release of second Play’n GO Music x MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Playlist

The provider has partnered with the entire MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to release the Haas’ Tracklist.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced the release of the second MoneyGram Haas F1 Team playlist, this time a cumulation of the sounds that inspire the team ahead of the Miami race weekend, the first of the American team’s home races this season.

Following the successful release of Ayao’s Anthems on the Play’n GO Music Spotify channel last month, the Team has come together to share the Haas’ Tracklist, the music that inspires them week in, week out, as they put everything in place for the strongest possible performance on race weekends.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fans will be able to experience the atmosphere of the team garage by listening to the playlist on the Play’n GO Music Spotify channel. The playlist consists of 51 songs, suiting a wide range of musical tastes. Fans will find something to enjoy from all genres, from modern pop and rock, to heavy metal, with the 1980s heavily featured. The songs can be listened to at Haas’ Tracklist playlist on Spotify.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Play’n GO said: “Everyone at Play’n GO loved listening to Ayao’s Anthems, and we’re so excited to experience the music that inspires the Team to the success they’ve had this season. Music plays a big part in what we do here, and we’ve always taken pride in the work we put into our game soundtracks- we know they make a huge difference to the entire playing experience. We’re glad to see music is equally important to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, and we wish them all the best ahead of the race in Miami this weekend!”

Ayao Komatsu, team principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team added: “I was so excited to share my playlist with the Play’n GO Music team last month, and I hope some of the songs I get inspiration from mean as much to you as they do to me. Now it’s the turn of the wider MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to share their musical favourites with you. Let’s hope they can inspire us all to further success in Miami this weekend- thanks to everyone at Play’n GO for all your support! “