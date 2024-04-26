Play’n GO announces expansion of PokerStars partnership with Pennsylvania launch

Play’n GO and PokerStars have already established a successful partnership in the US.

The Swedish-founded studio’s games now are live with PokerStars in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (April 26) announced its partnership with world-famous gaming brand PokerStars has expanded into a third US state, as the studio’s games are now live with the operator in Pennsylvania.

Play’n GO and PokerStars have already established a successful partnership in the US, following agreements in the states of Michigan and New Jersey, as well as teaming up for a Michigan-exclusive game built around the state’s National Hockey League team, the Detroit Red Wings.

This latest announcement sees PokerStars players in the Keystone State gain access to classic Play’n GO titles such as Book of Dead and Reactoonz.

Play’n GO is now licenced in six US states and is aiming to be active in every regulated market, in the US and around the world.

Magnus Natt och Dag, commercial director North America at Play’n GO, said: “Following our recent licensing approval in Pennsylvania, we eagerly anticipate the launch of our games with PokerStars, our third operator to go live in Pennsylvania. PokerStars share our vision for a safe, regulated igaming industry, and we’re confident of further success together in the coming months and years.”

Brent Rovner, North American casino director at PokerStars said: “We are thrilled to launch Play’n GO in Pennsylvania, making their games available in all our active US states. We’re confident that our customers will enjoy these games for years to come.”