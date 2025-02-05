Play’n GO announces Delaware licence award

Play’n GO’s games are now live with Rush Street Interactive brand BetRivers in US state

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (February 5) announced the receipt of a sixth US state licence, this time in the state of Delaware.

Having entered the US market in 2022, Play’n GO has gone live in West Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut, and now Delaware, where some classic Play’n GO titles, such as Piggy Blitz will now be available to BetRivers players in the state affectionately known as the First State.

Play’n GO added Pennsylvania and Connecticut to its list of regulated markets in 2024 and has a publicly stated goal of being active in every regulated market in the world, a goal that has seen the Swedish gaming giant release a portfolio of over 350 premium games in over 35 regulated markets to date.

Anna Mackney, US head of Region at Play’n GO added “It’s fantastic to begin the year by adding yet another new regulated market in the US, this time in the shape of Delaware. Our expansion into the state marks yet another significant step in our US growth strategy. Play’n GO continues to lead the charge in regulated markets, and we are committed to delivering our premium content to players across the country.

“We’ve already established an excellent relationship with BetRivers across the United States and we are confident that our partnership will continue to be mutually beneficial to both businesses as we enter yet another new market together. US players have clearly demonstrated their demand for our games, and we will continue to deliver.”