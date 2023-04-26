Penn Entertainment releases Corporate Social Responsibility report

The report publishes the progress the company made in advancing its CSR priorities in 2022.

US.- Penn Entertainment has published its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report details the significant progress Penn has made in advancing its CSR priorities over the last year.

The document outlines Penn’s achievements, including completing the first Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and the first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) aligned disclosure; expanding the STEM Scholarship Program in collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and contributing $7.6m, team members giving 8,000 hours of service to local charitable organisations in communities.

Penn Interactive became the first US operator to voluntarily complete the comprehensive responsible gambling accreditation programs known as RG Check from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC).

Jay Snowden, CEO and president of Penn Entertainment, said: “I am proud of the significant progress we made last year in growing our CSR efforts in the areas that matter most to our team members, customers, community partners and key stakeholders. Through the tireless efforts of our ESG and Diversity Committees, in partnership with our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Corporate Board of Directors, we expanded our DE&I initiatives and sustainability efforts, while furthering our support for the underserved in our communities.”

“In the year ahead, we are committed to continuing to advance our CSR priorities through the ongoing creation of new and sustainable initiatives that reflect our unique PENN culture and are at the heart of our company’s core values.”

Penn Entertainment recently introduced Penn Play, a rebranding of its official customer loyalty program. It replaces the former mychoice branded programme and expands the ways Penn’s 26 million loyalty members can earn and redeem rewards.

PENN Entertainment completes acquisition of Barstool Sports

Penn Entertainment has completed its previously announced acquisition of Barstool Sports. It had already acquired a 36 per cent stake in February 2020. It has acquired the remaining interest for approximately $388m.

Since investing in Barstool Sports, PENN has developed an omnichannel strategy for the firm’s brand. Barstool Sportsbook is currently live in 15 states, with Penn also having launched retail-branded Barstool Sportsbooks at its properties in the US.