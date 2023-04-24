Penn Entertainment launches rebranded customer loyalty programme

Penn Play replaces the mychoice branded programme.

US.- Penn Entertainment has launched a new customer loyalty programme named Penn Play. It replaces the former mychoice branded programme and expands the ways Penn’s 26 million loyalty members can earn and redeem rewards.

Penn Play connects the company’s brands under one loyalty programme in a bid to make it easier to earn, track, and redeem rewards across different gaming and entertainment options.

Penn Cash, the company’s new loyalty currency, can be earned and redeemed through gaming, dining, shopping, or staying at Penn destinations across the US. It can be also earned by playing online with Barstool Sportsbook & Casino, HollywoodCasino.com, and PENNPlaycasino.com. Customers can now access a new rewards website and mobile app, with exclusive promotions.

Jay Snowden, chief executive officer and president of Penn Entertainment, said: “Penn’s business has transformed over the last few years as we’ve expanded our retail, online gaming and entertainment experiences. With the rebranding of our loyalty program to Penn Play, we are taking steps to better align all of our brands under the Penn umbrella and create a more seamless omni-channel experience for our customers, which we believe will have a meaningful impact on both our retail and online gaming performance.”

In its fourth-quarter financial results, Penn Entertainment reported revenue of $1.6bn, an increase of 0.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. Net income was $20.8m, down on the $44.8m reported in Q4 2021.

Penn Entertainment completes acquisition of Barstool Sports

Penn Entertainment has completed its previously announced acquisition of Barstool Sports. It had already acquired a 36 per cent stake in February 2020. It has acquired the remaining interest for approximately $388m.

Since investing in Barstool Sports, Penn has developed an omnichannel strategy for the firm’s brand. Barstool Sportsbook is currently live in 15 states, with Penn also having launched retail-branded Barstool Sportsbooks at its properties in the US.