Palms Royale Sofia Casino draws over 160K visitors in 14 months

Over 160 thousand people have visited the largest entertainment complex in the Balkans for the last year and two months.

Press release.- The largest entertainment complex and casino in Las Vegas style on the Balkan peninsula – Palms Royale Sofia was visited 162, 875 times from the beginning of January 2022 to the first days of March 2023.

The complex, which will soon celebrate its second birthday, is located in the Bulgarian capital’s tallest and most luxurious building – Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia. It offers exclusive holiday packages designed to meet all specific customer requirements. In it, there are two restaurants with world-class chefs who prepare exquisite specialities for the guests.

For a period of a year and two months, 20, 430 new clients have been registered in the casino. Most visitors come from Israel, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, France, Germany, Macedonia, Serbia, and the UK.

Rudi Bakov, CEO of Palms Royale Sofia, said: “We are very proud that, apart from countries like Israel and Turkey, where these types of services are not offered, we welcome many people from places that are known for their nightlife and gaming tourism. This shows that the level of services we offer is very high.

“Very often after their first visit, our guests return to us, which is proof that we have succeeded in building trust with the clients and we’ve managed to deliver them a complex experience that they associate with very positive emotions”.

According to Bakov, there is a tendency for foreign tourists to increase: “The most active period is November-January. These visits have a very positive impact on the Bulgarian economy because, during their stay, tourists engage in a range of activities through which they support small and medium businesses”.