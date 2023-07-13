Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo charged with 375 breaches of betting rules

The Football Association says the breaches occurred between 2014 and 2017.

The Nottingham Forest defender has a week to respond to the charges.

UK.- The English Football Association has charged Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo with 375 alleged breaches of betting rules. He is alleged to have committed the breaches between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017.

Football Association rules prohibit players from betting or passing on information that could be used for betting. Now 27, Toffolo joined Nottingham Forest a year ago and made 19 Premier League appearances in the last season. During the period of the alleged infractions, he played for Norwich, Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

Toffolo has a week to respond to the charges, which come after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was banned for eight months for 232 breaches of FA betting rules. Toney, who played for England on one occasion, was initially charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8. These were alleged to have taken place between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.

The FA withdrew 30 of the charges, and Toney admitted the 232 that remained. He has since been diagnosed with a gambling addition. He cannot play professional football until January 2024.