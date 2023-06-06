North Carolina House accepts Senate changes to sports betting bill

Members of North Carolina’s House of Representatives have voted to accept changes that add horse racing to HB347.

US.- North Carolina’s House of Representatives has voted by a 67-42 margin to accept the Senate’s changes to a bill that aims to legalise sports betting in the state. The House accepted changes that include adding parimutuel horse racing betting to House Bill 347.

The House will need to vote on the bill one more time. After that, the bill will be sent to Governor Roy Cooper, who has expressed support for regulating sports wagering in the state.

HB 347, filed by representative Jason Saine and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, advanced out of the North Carolina Senate after a 37-11 vote last week. Other changes made by the Senate include a rise in the tax rate from 14 to 18 per cent and the removal of promotional credit deductions from taxable GGR.

The bill would allow online wagering on sports by January 1, 2024. It allows for up to a dozen operators to acquire five-year renewable licences for $1m each. Betting would be permitted on professional, college, electronics and Olympic sports. The North Carolina State Lottery Commission would regulate sports betting, which is currently only allowed at tribal casinos in North Carolina.