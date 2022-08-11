New York’s Rivers Casino looks to fill table game dealer positions

Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady is looking to fill 20 positions.

US.- Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, New York, is looking to fill 20 open table game dealer positions. Candidates will receive a free training course over six weeks at the casino’s Dealer Academy.

Owned by Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the Rivers Casino is seeking candidates at all levels, from beginners to experienced workers. Candidates must be aged 21 or older and available to work all shifts, including weekends and holidays periods.

The course at the Dealer Academy, which will begin on August 22, will teach candidates a range of table games, such as blackjack and Texas Hold’em. After a final audition, candidates will receive a New York State gaming licence and be offered a part-time or full-time job.

Rivers Casino opened in 2017 and is part of the Mohawk Harbor project, a 60-acre community that integrates luxury living, high-tech offices, restaurants and retail along one mile of waterfront.

New York passes legislation to establish Problem Gambling Advisory Council

In June, the state of New York passed legislation to establish a Problem Gambling Advisory Council (PGAC). Bill S.409A/A.658A was sponsored by state senators Alessandra Biaggi and Joseph P. Addabbo Jr and Assembly member Linda Rosenthal. It passed the Assembly and Senate and now awaits governor Kathy Hochul’s signature to enter law.

The Problem Gambling Advisory Council would seek to identify issues affecting those suffering from a problem gambling disorder and recommend ways to make prevention and treatment more accessible. Its creation would come at an important time for New York gaming, following the launch of legal mobile sports betting at the start of the year and with new downstate casinos on the horizon.

