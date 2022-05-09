New York’s online sports betting handle falls 14.7% in April

Players in New York spent $1.4bn on mobile sports betting in April, the lowest handle since launch in January.

US.- Players in New York wagered $1.39bn online in April. That's a 14.7 per cent drop from the $1.52bn handle seen in March and the lowest handle since New York launched online sports betting in January.

Mobile sportsbooks averaged $46.4m in wagers per day, down from $52.8m per day for March. FanDuel accounted for 43 per cent of the online market share, taking $599.5m in bets, down from $673.1m in March. DraftKings ranked second taking $327.1m in wagers, equivalent to 24 per cent of the month’s online volume.

Caesars Sportsbook completed the podium, taking $215.7m in bets. BetMGM, PointsBet, BetRivers, WynnBET and Resorts World make up the remaining live online sportsbooks in New York.

The report from the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) shows the state’s eight live online sportsbooks generated approximately $104.1m in gross gaming revenue (GGR), while New York’s 51 per cent tax rate produced $53.1m in receipts for education programmes.

Since its launch on January 8, New York’s online sports betting market has attracted over $6.27bn in bets.

