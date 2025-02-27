New York State Gaming Commission names new Gaming Facility Location Board member

Terryl Brown has been named to oversee the casino siting process in the New York Metro region.

US.- The New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) has unanimously appointed Terryl Brown to the New York Gaming Facility Location Board. Brown joins Vicki Been, Stuart Rabinowitz, Marion Phillips, III, and Greg Reimers on the board, which is overseeing the commercial casino siting process in the New York Metro region.

Brown currently serves as vice president and general counsel at Pace University. Previously, she served as deputy commissioner of Legal Affairs and Administration for the New York City Fire Department. Brown has also been chief ethics officer and counsel with the New York State Attorney General’s Office, acting counsel to Governor David Paterson, first assistant counsel to Governor Eliot Spitzer, a commissioner of the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, executive vice president and general counsel at the New York Power Authority, and a partner at Harris Beach.

Commission chair Brian O’Dwyer said: “The Gaming Facility Location Board’s work can be transformational for the State of New York. Ms. Brown brings a wealth of experience, expertise and public service to the team that will evaluate casino proposals. I thank her and the entire board for its ongoing work and service to New York State.”

The board is responsible for reviewing and evaluating casino applications and recommending up to three facilities for licensure. There are 11 known contenders for three available downstate casino licences. MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment are among the operators to have set out initial plans. The state Gaming Commission is expected to approve the licences by the end of 2025.

