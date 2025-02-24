New Jersey considers allowing esport competitors to bet on themselves

Assembly Bill No. 2172 aims to expand esports betting options.

US.- The New Jersey Legislature is considering a bill that would expand esports betting by allowing players to wager on themselves or their teams while also creating additional betting outlets (skins) dedicated to esports.

Introduced by former Atlantic City mayor and assemblyman Don Guardian, William Moen, and Clinton Calabrese, Assembly Bill No. 2172 would allow licensed sports wagering operators to add up to two more individually-branded websites with accompanying mobile applications for esports-only bets. The sites and apps wouldn’t count toward the current limit of three sports betting websites per licensee.

The bill has already passed the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee and has been referred to the Assembly Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee. It must pass both the Assembly and Senate before being presented to governor Phil Murphy for final approval.

Guardian said: “Esports are becoming more popular and represent a big opportunity for New Jersey’s casinos and racetracks. This legislation will allow sites, both online and in-person, that are authorised to accept sports bets to expand their esports folio.”

“Esports have entertainment appeal with a global viewership of 665 million people. Now, it is leveraging the success of online gambling and the popularity of sports betting to become the future of gaming,” Guardian added.