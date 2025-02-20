US lawmakers make another bid to eliminate federal sports betting handle tax

Dina Titus and Guy Reschenthaler have re-filed proposed legislation for the fourth time.

US.- Two lawmakers are again seeking to eliminate the US federal sports betting handle tax. Democratic representative Dina Titus of Nevada and Republican Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Gaming Caucus, have refiled a bill that would repeal the 0.25 per cent excise tax placed on all legal sports bets.

The so-called handle tax was enacted in 1951 to counter illegal gambling. Titus and Reschenthaler argue that it’s no longer relevant. After the legalisation of sports betting in 2018, they proposed legislation in 2019, 2021 and 2023,

Titus said in a statement: “The Discriminatory Gaming Tax Repeal Act of 2025 repeals a tax that does nothing except penalise legal gaming operators for creating thousands of jobs in Nevada and 37 other states around the nation. Illegal sportsbooks do not pay the 0.25 per cent sports handle tax and the accompanying $50-per-head tax on sportsbook employees, giving them an unfair advantage.”

Titus said that when she asked the IRS where the revenue from the handle tax went in the federal budget, they didn’t know. “It makes no sense to give the illegal market an edge over legal sportsbooks with a tax the federal government doesn’t even track,” Titus added.

I reintroduced legislation to eliminate the outdated tax on legal sports betting. The tax was put in place in 1951 to help prosecute illegal bookies who did not pay taxes. Today it only helps illegal operators attract more customers. pic.twitter.com/Tmikv8PGIW — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) February 18, 2025

Reschenthaler noted the US gaming industry provides over one million jobs, including over 33,000 in Pennsylvania, and generates more than $70bn for state and local governments

“Unfortunately, outdated tax codes and burdensome regulations penalise legal operators and incentivise illegal activity,” Reschenthaler said. “The Discriminatory Gaming Tax Repeal Act of 2025 will ensure the gaming industry can support good-paying jobs and promote economic growth in southwestern Pennsylvania and across the nation. I urge our colleagues in the House to support this bipartisan legislation.”