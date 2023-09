New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $531.6m in August

Revenue was up 12.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The aggregated casino win for New Jersey’s nine casinos was $280.3m in August, up 2.3 per cent when compared the same month in 2022 ($274m). Casinos reported $155.3m in online revenue, up 18.1 per cent. Sports wagering gross revenue was up 47.1 per cent year-on-year to $65.3m.

Total gaming revenue, which encompasses all gaming-related income from casinos, racetracks, and their partners, reached $531.6m for August, up 12.9 per cent from August 2022 ($470.7m). The year-to-date casino win is $1.93bn, up 2.3 per cent, and year-to-date total gaming revenue $3.77bn, up 11.2 per cent.