New Jersey attorney general to address Annual East Coast Gaming Congress

US.- New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin will be the keynote luncheon speaker at the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC). The event will be held on April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City.

The 27th ECGC will include keynote addresses from 11 industry CEOs. Additional speakers include regulators, suppliers, investors, and other experts in the gaming industry. The conference will offer opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.

The conference will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Meanwhile, the cocktail reception on April 17 will honour the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.

Platkin said: “The East Coast Gaming Congress has long served as the most important forum to ensure a dialogue between the state of New Jersey and all of gaming’s stakeholders. I am looking forward to speaking at the conference, as well as learning from those stakeholders.”

Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a co-founder of ECGC, added: “Gaming is critical to the future of New Jersey, and New Jersey is critical to the future of gaming. The insights to be offered by Attorney General Platkin into this state’s gaming policy will impact the global gaming industry.”

Conference co-founder Michael Pollock commented: “We are honoured that Attorney General Platkin will return to the centre stage of this industry. Our past keynote luncheon speakers have included six New Jersey governors, including Gov. Phil Murphy. New Jersey has long been a leader in gaming policy, and that tradition continues.”

New Jersey bill proposes doubling online gambling taxes

New Jersey senator John McKeon has proposed Bill S3064, which seeks to raise the tax rate for online sports betting and casino gaming to 30 per cent. The move would more than double the current tax rates of 14.25 per cent for online sports betting and 17.5 per cent for casino gaming (15 per cent plus 2.5 per cent directed to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority).