Mr Green launches in Germany

Some good news for 888 Holdings as Mr Green goes live on the group’s own technology platform.

Germany.- London-listed 888 has announced the launch of its Mr Green online gambling brand in Germany. It picked up a licence from Germany’s new gambling regulator, Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL), early this year.

888 took over Mr Green as part of its acquisition of William Hill’s European operations last year. That acquisition this week saw the company hit with a record fine from the British Gambling Commission for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings dating back to 2020 and 2021.

With its launch in Germany, Mr Green is operating on 888’s own technology platform for the first time.

888 vice president, head of poker and managing director for rest of world, Amit Berkovich, said: “Mr Green will be the group’s spearhead brand in the German market, alongside our 888 brands. Its launch is a great example of what focus, collaboration and dedication can deliver.

“We’ve been live since late March, thanks to the existing 888 platform in Germany and the powerful collaboration of all teams across the business who have enabled a totally new set-up in record time. We are excited to introduce thousands more players in the market to our enhanced offer and look forward to bringing other Mr Green markets onto our single technology platform in the coming months.”

Germany’s new gambling regulator wants more cooperation from operators

The GGL has called for more cooperation from gambling operators in Germany to improve the country’s fledgling market. The regulator took full control of federal gaming regulation in January and has praised operators’ collaboration so far, but it said more could be done.

Speaking in a session at the Research Centre for Gaming at the University of Hohenheim, GGL CEO Ronald Benter said licensees could help the regulator tackle illegal gambling.

He said: “We are well on the way to creating an attractive legal market. The majority of permit applications have been approved. Nevertheless, we still see insufficient cooperation on the part of online gambling providers.”